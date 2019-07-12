Timber Rattlers shutout Dragons 1-0

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Three Wisconsin pitchers combined on an eight-hit shutout as the Timber Rattlers edged the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Thursday night. A crowd of 8,208 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

Wisconsin loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth inning and scored the only run of the game on a sacrifice fly.

The Dragons had good chances in both the eighth and ninth innings, but left runners on second and third in both frames. In the eighth, the Dragons got a lead-off single from Claudio Finol before Michael Siani reached on a sacrifice and error to put runners at first and second with no outs. Miles Gordon bunted up the first base line, but Wisconsin first baseman Connor McVey charged aggressively and threw to third to get the lead runner. Randy Ventura grounded out to the pitcher with runners advancing to second and third, but Pabel Manzanero popped out to McVey in foul territory to end the threat.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jay Schuyler singled through the middle with two outs and went to second on an infield single by Miguel Hernandez. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, but Finol tapped back to the pitcher to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus (2-8) pitched well, retiring 10 straight batters at one point, but he was charged with the loss. De Jesus worked six innings, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Former Detroit Tigers prospect Clate Schmidt made his Dragons debut in relief of De Jesus and was outstanding. He tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

Schuyler led the Dragons offense, going 3 for 3 with a walk. Hernandez had two hits. Manzanero had an infield single to advance his hitting streak to eight straight games. Neither team had an extra base hit in the game.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-12, 36-54) host the Timber Rattlers (12-8, 43-46) in the last game of the three-game series on Friday at 7:08 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Lyon Richardson (2-6, 4.46) will start for the Dragons against Wisconsin’s Logan Gillaspie (2-5, 3.93). The series with Wisconsin will be followed by a three-game set in Dayton against the Beloit Snappers (Oakland A’s affiliate) starting Saturday night and continuing through Monday night.

On the Air: This weekend’s games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.