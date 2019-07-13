Timber Rattlers double up Dragons 4-2

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) Four Wisconsin pitchers combined to scatter eight hits and the Timber Rattlers scored one run in four different innings as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-2 on Friday night. Wisconsin won two-of-three in the series with the Dragons.

Wisconsin scored in each of their first three innings to take a 3-1 lead. The Dragons first run came in the bottom of the first to briefly tie the score when Michael Siani singled, went to second on Miles Gordon’s sacrifice, stole third, and scored on Pabel Manzanero’s double. But Wisconsin regained the lead in the second inning and built their lead to 4-1 by the sixth.

The Dragons had a chance to cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases with two outs, but Manzanero grounded out to third to end the threat. In the eighth, Manzanero belted a lead-off home run, his team-leading ninth homer of the year, to make it 4-2. But the Dragons never got the tying run to the plate as their last six batters were retired in order.

The loss was charged to Dayton starting pitcher Lyon Richardson, who fell to 2-7. He worked three innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Eddy Demurias worked three innings in relief of Richardson, allowing one run. Jerry D’Andrea tossed the final three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

The Dragons finished the night with eight hits, but they went 1 for 9 with men in scoring position. Manzanero was 2 for 4 and drove in both Dragons runs as he extended his hitting streak to nine straight games. Michael Siani also had two hits for Dayton.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-13, 36-55) remain home to open a new three-game series against the Beloit Snappers (6-13, 33-54) on Saturday at 7:08 p.m. atFifth Third Field. Alexis Diaz (6-4, 5.68) will start for the Dragons against Beloit’s Bryce Nightengale (1-2, 4.32). Beloit the Oakland A’s affiliate in the Midwest League. The series with Beloit continues Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

On the Air: This weekend’s games on Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.