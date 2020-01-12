Three added to Dayton Athletic HoF

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame will grow by three on Saturday, Jan. 11 when the 2020 class is introduced at halftime of the Dayton-Massachusetts men’s basketball game. Saturday’s ceremonies will bring the total membership in UD’s Hall of Fame to 185.

The new members are Kristin Daugherty Ronai (basketball), Tim Wabler (administration) and Chris Wright (basketball).

KRISTIN DAUGHERTY RONAI ’11-Basketball 2007-11

Kristin Daugherty was the best player in a history-making women’s basketball class at the University of Dayton. She was part of the first Division I class to reach the post-season in all four of their seasons. She was also on the first Dayton Division I team to win a post-season game (in the WNIT her sophomore season) and the first Flyer Division I team to win an NCAA tournament game (in her junior season).

Daugherty can be found all over the UD record books. She is eighth in career scoring with 1,498 career points (fifth when she graduated), second in games played in (135), fourth in minutes played (3,678, 27.2 per game), sixth in free throws made (276) and three-pointers made (146). She is also in the Dayton top 20 in career scoring average, rebounds and assists.

As a senior, shot made a school-record 50% of her three-point field goals (48 of 96) after not doing better than 30% from beyond the arc in her first three seasons.

She was a three-time All-Atlantic 10 performer and was named the A-10 Women’s Basketball Student-Athlete of the Year (first ever for Dayton). She was also a three-time Capital One Academic All-District selection. As a senior, she was named to the first team, and appeared on the national ballot for Academic All-America. She received Dayton’s Presidential Outstanding Scholar Award as a senior.

Kristin is currently the Director of Compliance at the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Her husband is Jared Ronai, who is the head men’s basketball coach at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. They have two children – Kyler and Kamryn.

TIM WABLER ’74- Baseball, Administration 1993-2015

Tim Wabler’s performances on the mound might have earned him consideration as a University of Dayton Hall of Famer, but it’s his legacy as UD’s Vice President and Director of Athletics that will be felt at the University of a long, long time.

The three-time Flyer Pitcher of the Year (1972-74) began working in the Dayton Athletics Division as Associate Director of Athletics in 1993, and was named Vice President and Director of Athletics in 2008. He retired from that position in 2015.

During Wabler’s seven-year tenure as AD, Dayton had 29 conference champions and 21 teams who reached their respective NCAA tournaments. That is the best performance of any seven-year period in UD history. The conference championships came from eight different sports. In the 22 years Wabler was a Dayton athletics administrator, the Flyers won 62 conference championships and had 34 teams reach the NCAAs. Compare that to the previous 22 years, when just four UD teams won conference titles and 17 teams reached the post season – five in Division I (men’s basketball), two in Division II (women’s basketball) and 10 in Division III (football).

While setting milestones in several sports during Wabler’s time on The Hilltop, the Flyers maintained graduation rates that were among the highest in the country. As success on the field improved, UD student-athletes also performed in the classroom. The Flyers’ combined cumulative grade point average rose to a then school-record of 3.305.

The first Dayton native to serve as UD’s Director of Athletics, Tim and his wife Arlene live in Kettering.

CHRIS WRIGHT ’11 – Basketball 2007-11

Chris Wright’s stats over his career speak for themselves, but his impact on Dayton men’s basketball program is more than just numbers. He will always be remembered as one of the most explosive athletes to play for the Flyers. An above-the-rim acrobat, he was a charter member of “The Flight Club,” a group of teammates who recorded 40-inch vertical leaps in the off-season and then used that club membership to spectacular effect in games.

Wright is the UD career leader in dunks (177) and blocked shots (162), and is fifth in career offensive rebounds (298), 10th in rebounding (887) and 15th in career scoring (1,601 points). All this despite missing more than half of his freshman season with a fractured ankle.

The Trotwood native played in three NITs and one NCAA tournament. The Flyers won an NIT championship in 2010 and reached the NCAA second round in 2009. The NIT championship was UD’s first since 1968, and the NCAA tournament win was the first since 1990.

Wright earned all-conference honors after each of his four seasons. As a freshman, he was a member of the All-Atlantic 10 Rookie Team, despite only playing eight conference minutes due to the injury. He was a three-time All-Atlantic 10 selection, and a three-time NABC All-District selection.

He is the seventh Dayton men’s basketball player to be named a three-time White Allen MVP, and just the third to win the Sharpenter Rebounding Award all four years at UD.

After a professional career that included stints with Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks, Chris is now a business owner and entrepreneur in Dayton.