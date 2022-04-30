FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Justice Thompson collected three hits and scored three runs and Garrett Wolforth hit a home run to lead the Dayton Dragons to an 11-5 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons established season highs for runs and hits (12) in the game as they won for the 12th time in their last 14 contests.

The Dragons improved their record for the year to 15-5 and extended their lead in the East Division of the Midwest League to four games over second place Fort Wayne. The Dragons have won four of five in the current series which will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

Game Recap: The Dragons scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. Garrett Wolforth got the inning started with a home run to left field, his third homer of the year in just eight games. With two outs, Justice Thompson doubled and scored on an infield single by Elly De La Cruz. After a walk to Allan Cerda, Alex McGarry doubled to center to bring in both De La Cruz and Cerda to make it 4-0.

Fort Wayne batted back, scoring two in the bottom of the third and one in the fourth to pull to within a run at 4-3. The Dragons scored in the top of the fifth on Cerda’s run-scoring double, but Fort Wayne answered with one run in the bottom of the same inning to make it 5-4.

The Dragons exploded for a five-run top of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 10-4. They sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning, keyed by a run-scoring single by De La Cruz and a two-run single by Jack Rogers.

Dayton scored again in the ninth inning when McGarry picked up his second double of the game and eventually scored from third on an infield single by Ashton Creal. Fort Wayne closed out the scoring with a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan (1-1) earned the win, working five innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Manuel Cachutt continued his outstanding start to the season in relief of Marinan, working three shutout frames. Cachutt has now pitched seven and two-thirds innings this season without allowing a run on just two hits.

The Dragons collected 12 hits in the game with a balanced attack as eight of the nine batters had at least one hit and all nine reached base. Along with Thompson’s three-hit day, McGarry had two doubles and De La Cruz had two singles and two runs batted in. The Dragons had six extra base hits in the game and went 6 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Notes: The Dragons are now 7-1 in day games in 2022…The start of Saturday’s game was delayed by rain for one hour, 13 minutes.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-5) close out the series at Fort Wayne (11-9) on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.20) will start for Dayton against Fort Wayne’s Robert Gasser (1-2, 3.52).

Dayton returns home to begin a six-game set with Lake County on Tuesday, May 3 at Day Air Ballpark.