Third straight match ends in draw for FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – FC Cincinnati drew with Orlando City SC, 1-1, Saturday night in front of 24,113 fans at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue (3-7-7) increase their point total to 16 points. Orlando City (8-4-6) has 30 points in second place in the Eastern Conference.

FC Cincinnati struck first in the 42nd minute with Brenner’s fourth goal of the season. Luciano Acosta found Álvaro Barreal on an overlapping run who centered a pass to the Brazilian forward who buried a right footed shot into the back of the net.

The goal ended a three-match scoring drought for FCC.

Orlando City SC equalized in the 56th minute with a goal from Nani, who entered as a substitute one minute prior.

Kenneth Vermeer’s scoreless streak of 269 minutes ended with the goal. He has the third-longest scoreless streak in club history. Ten minutes later, an injury forced Vermeer out of the match, which led Przemysław Tytoń to entering the contest as a substitute for the first time in his MLS career.

FC Cincinnati have a weekend off and return to action, at home, Wednesday, August 18 at TQL Stadium against CF Montréal. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.