DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The stage has quite literally been set for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

On Sunday afternoon, crews laid the hardwood floor at UD Arena for the upcoming First Four games, complete with Dayton and NCAA logos.

The First Four kicks off on Tuesday, March 14 and the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 14

6:30 p.m. – Southeast Missouri State (16) vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi (16)

9 p.m. – Pittsburgh (11) vs. Mississippi State (11)

Wednesday, March 15

6:30 p.m. – Fairleigh Dickinson University (16) vs. Texas Southern University (16)

9 p.m. – Nevada (11) vs. Arizona State (11)

For those interested in a preview of the games, public practices will be held at UD Arena on Monday and Tuesday. They will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

These practice sessions as well as parking are free and open to the public.

You can purchase tickets for the upcoming games by clicking here.