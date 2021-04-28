The NFL Draft Experience: Here’s what it has to offer

** Watch video above to hear about the NFL Draft preparations **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you have a ticket to the NFL Draft Experience or if you’re still considering, here’s what it has to offer.

The NFL’s interactive football theme park is free and open to the public from Thursday, April 29 – Saturday, May 1 inside and outside of FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland where about 50,000 fans each day can reserve a free ticket but will need to register for a session time through the NFL OnePass app.

The NFL Draft Experience includes:

participatory games and clinics on the field

food & beverage inspired by a Taste of Cleveland including the Bud Light Legends Bar

exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop

virtual autograph sessions with NFL players

a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens

a Super Bowl rings display

photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Fans can grab a ticket for a 3- or 4-hour session during these times:

Thursday, April 29: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 1)

Friday, April 30: 12 PM – 10 PM (or end of Round 3)

Saturday, May 1: 9 AM – 6 PM (or end of Round 7)