(AP) – As the Bengals and Chiefs gear up to face off in a blockbuster rematch of the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, the Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes debate is once again raging as the two young quarterbacks meet on Sunday.

When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, it’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game.

The No. 1 seed Chiefs (15-3) dropped all three games, including a 27-24 loss in Cincinnati on Dec. 4. That was the same score for the Bengals’ overtime victory in Kansas City in this game last season.

“Every time I walk on the that field I don’t think I’m an underdog, especially when I walk out on Arrowhead,” said Mahomes. “We have to play our best football to win. We know we’re playing a great team that beat us the last three times, so we have to learn from our mistakes in the past and be better in order to win against a great football team.”

The Bengals (14-4) are riding a 10-game winning streak after eliminating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

“We’ve been in these spots. We have the experience. We know that we’re playing a team that’s been to this game the last five seasons, and they’ve all been in that stadium,” said Burrow. “So to me they’re still the team to beat and we’re coming for them, but we know it’s going to be tough and hard fought.”

Both teams are here because of their quarterbacks.

Sure, they have plenty of talented players on both sides of the ball. But these are two pass-happy squads who rely on their QBs to carry the offensive load with their arms.

All-Pro Patrick Mahomes led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 TDs, helping the Chiefs reach the AFC championship game for the fifth straight season.

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards and 35 TDs and has led the Bengals to a 5-1 record in the playoffs over the past two seasons.

The Chiefs are seeking their third trip to the Super Bowl in four seasons and fifth overall.

The Bengals are aiming for their fourth appearance in the Super Bowl.