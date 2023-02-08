There’s a four-legged alternative to Sunday’s Super Bowl: The Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl, now in its 19th year, will feature 122 pups, the most so far, divided up into Team Ruff and Team Fluff — competing for the coveted “Lombarky” trophy.

Animal Planet teamed with 67 shelters and rescue groups representing 34 states in the U.S. to find adoptable pups to take part.

The goal of Puppy Bowl is to encourage people to adopt and not shop for pets.

The special has a 100-percent success rate at helping all Puppy Bowl pets to find their forever homes.

Puppy Bowl XIX will air on Animal Planet and also will e simulcast on

Discovery Channel, Discovery+, tbs and HBO Max beginning at 2pm ET.