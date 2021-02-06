Super Bowl ads may look a bit different this year

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Super Bowl is going to look a lot different this year than it has in years past, and so will the ads that you see on television.

Scott Gattis, a principal with ad agency Chappell Roberts in Tampa, believes some of the commercials will be a bit toned down.

“I think they’re going to be uplifting, I think we’re going to get some smiles, some chuckles,” said Gattis. “I don’t think we’re going to see some of the same level of rolling on the floor laughing as maybe we have sometimes in the past.”

The cost for a 30-second spot in the big game this year is $5.5 million. That works out to more than $183,000 a second. Some companies are opting out this year due to lower sales or simply using those dollars in other manners. Some long time Super Bowl advertisers won’t be seen on television this year.

“Personally, it’s a little bit sad seeing some of the big brands that have always been a part of the biggest day in football and advertising,” said Gattis. “Coke and Pepsi and Budweiser, seeing them not be a part of the big game. “

That being said, Gattis believes there may be more eyes on this year’s game.

“This year, seeing the Bucs go and seeing it here in our home town, the first time ever that those two things are coinciding, it’s going to be massive,” said Gattis. “Our entire agency is really excited, not just for the game, but all the ads in between.”