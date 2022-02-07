COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz temporarily renamed three Ohio State Parks in honor of current and past players of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In celebration of the Bengals going to Super Bowl LVI, three Ohio State Parks were temporarily renamed to honor current and past members of the team.

“We are incredibly proud of the Bengals and everything they have accomplished this season,” said Governor DeWine. “The whole state will be rooting for Cincinnati on Sunday, and this is a fun way to show support for the orange and black.”

Burr Oak State Park in Glouster will be referred to as “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who will become the first QB in history to win the Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and the Super Bowl if they win on Sunday.

Paint Creek State Park in Bainbridge will now be called “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park” in honor of McPherson, whose game-winning kicks helped get the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

Hueston Woods State Park in College Corner will now be called “Ickey Woods State Park” in honor of Bengals running back Ickey Woods.

DeWine said the parks will have updated signage put in place this week to display the celebratory park names. The ODNR will announce the specific locations of each sign when they are in place. Ohioans are encouraged to take pictures with the signs and tag @GovMikeDeWine, @ohiodnr and @ohstateparks on social media.