CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio high school illuminated Tuesday night to show support for both Jason and Travis Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The big game has been nicknamed the “Kelce Bowl” as the two brothers who graduated from Cleveland Heights prepare to square off.

Heights High School’s east pillar and northeast clock tower shine green for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the west pillar and southwest tower shine red for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Thanks to the maintenance dept. for making it happen!” the district’s athletic department said in a tweet.

Kansas City takes on Philadelphia on Sunday, February 12.