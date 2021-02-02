‘No risk it, no biscuit’: Bucs’ Arians seeking first Super Bowl title as head coach

Without a doubt, Bruce Arians has had a colorful career in the NFL.

He had two stints as a coach Indianapolis, one as the quarterbacks coach for Peyton Manning and another as offensive coordinator (and interim head coach) for Andrew Luck.

He also made stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Arizona. After leaving the Cardinals, he announced his retirement from coaching.

A couple years later, Arians was back, introduced as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Fortune smiled upon Arians after he came out of retirement to coach the Bucs and endured a 7-9 season: the team signed quarterback Tom Brady during the offseason.

Now, Arians and company are in the Super Bowl.

Throughout his coaching career, Arians has dispensed pearls of wisdom–perhaps none more well known than “no risk it, no biscuit.”

“I can never remember which coach said that to me, but I kind of live life that way. I try to hit every par five in two [shots]. I’ve put a lot of balls in the water. If you don’t try to hit it, you’re never gonna hit it,” Arians said during his introductory press conference in Tampa.

Center A.Q. Shipley, who played for Arians in Indianapolis, Arizona and Tampa Bay, admits his coach rarely says what you expect.

“You’re taught at an early age when you get into this life to say all the right answers or what is perceived to be the right answer to the media. He just tells it how it is, whether you like it or not,” Shipley said.

Arians, who won two Super Bowls as part of the Pittsburgh Steelers staff, is seeking his first ring as a head coach.