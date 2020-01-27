‘No place like Miami’: Super Bowl returns to South Florida for 11th time

MIAMI, Fla. (Nexstar) — It’s back! Super Bowl Sunday returns to Miami for the first time in a long time. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are hoping to chase more history in South Beach.

The two teams are already chasing history: the Chiefs are making their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, while the 49ers are looking for their first Vince Lombardi trophy in 25 years. And what better place to do it than Miami, which already has plenty of history.

“Miami’s the best place to live,” a resident told Nexstar Sports Anchor and Reporter P.J. Ziegler. “There’s no place like Miami.”

No city has hosted the Big Game more than Miami. Sunday’s game will be the 11th Super Bowl played in South Florida.

“It’s great, I’d love for more people to come out,” a Miami resident said. “More sports, more people, more fun.”

Another resident said jokingly the thing about Miami is that there shouldn’t be too much snow this Sunday.

There have been some historic moments in Miami — both Drew Brees and Peyton Manning won their first championship rings. Vince Lombardi won his final NFL title in Miami and it’s also where Joe Namath delivered on his guarantee.

“That’s amazing and now we have Mahomes — three of the best quarterbacks to hopefully ever play the game, so I think Mahomes is probably the up-and-coming guy. He’s going to be the $40 million man coming up,” a Miami resident said.

This is the first time the Super Bowl is back in Miami in 10 years. The Hard Rock Stadium underwent a renovation costing $550 million.

So, what history will we witness at Super Super 54 this Sunday? Stay tuned!