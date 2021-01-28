Last Buccaneers Super Bowl was a lifetime ago for Tampa teen…literally

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When screaming Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans hit the streets on Sunday to celebrate the team securing its spot in Super Bowl LV, Janelle McGregor was thinking back to the first time the Bucs played in the Super Bowl 18 years ago.

It’s a moment she won’t ever forget. During that game in 2003, she went into labor. While others screamed their lungs out at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego as the Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, she was screaming too — but for very different reasons.

“Honestly I don’t know if we knew the difference if we were screaming in pain or screaming for the Bucs,” she said. “A lot of excitement, a lot of emotions.”

Janelle was in labor for three days before giving birth to Eric Littlejohn III, who turns 18 this week. While he was born during the history-making moment for the Buccaneers in 2003, Eric is turning 18 the time the Bucs make history again.

“I would’ve loved to seen them in there sooner. But what better time than right now, my 18th birthday, and I get to see them play again,” Eric said. “Well, finally get to see them play in the Super Bowl for the first time I guess.”

Eric will be working a part-time job at Raymond James Stadium during the Super Bowl, so he will get a chance to hopefully sneak a peek at some of the action.