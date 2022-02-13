DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Your plan on where to watch the big game may revolve around the question of “Who has the biggest tv?” It’s not uncommon for sports bars to have dozens of flat screens in their establishment these days, but things were a different story the last time the Cincinnati Bengals were in the Super Bowl.

Back in 1988, CRT TVs, otherwise known as tube TVs, were in most families’ living rooms.

“It required this big vacuum tube where you would shoot electrons beams through to bombard the screen that would actually display the pixels and pictures,” says University of Dayton Electrical Engineering Professor, Keigo Hirakawa.

The last time The Bengals were in the Super Bowl, big screens were in such high demand that sports bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley were renting them so patrons could watch the game at their establishment.

Hirakawa says when HD became the standard in the late 1990s, and cameras were better able to cover large-scale sporting events, the consumer-grade technology for viewing the action had to keep up. Competiton and advances in technology helped lower the prices of televisions.

“Some of the ways that TVs have evolved, that makes these experiences more dynamic, is first, higher resolution that makes you revolve more details when you see it,” said Hirakawa. “It may not seem like a big deal, but when you start seeing some of these textures, that really gives you the immersive experience.”

Hirakawa says we’re not too far off from 8k technology. He says it opens the door for some creative ways to entertain audiences and create new experiences!

“Cameras will probably be embedded in high definition in helmets and such, so you can experience perspectives in a more realistic way – as if you were on the field.”