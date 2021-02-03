Fiona the hippo makes her Super Bowl prediction

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, in Cincinnati. The zoo said Fiona will soon eat nothing but grown-up hippo food as shes weaned from her bottles of formula. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati Zoo resident has already placed her bets for the big game Sunday.

Fiona the hippo made her Super Bowl LV prediction and turns out she’s a Buccs fans.

She sniffed the barrel marked with the Chiefs’ logo and then walked over and knocked down the one with the Buccaneers’ logo.

This is the fourth year in a row the famed hippo has picked the underdog to win. The zoo said it’s not a surprising pick for her.

“It’s not surprising that she always roots for the underdog. Fiona is here today because she survived against all odds,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “She was born prematurely and actually looked like a football!