Deion Sanders on why he’s staying home for Super Bowl

For the first time in years, Deion Sanders will watch the Super Bowl from home. The former football and baseball star usually works the game coverage in some capacity, and before that, he appeared in a couple of them.

“This is my first time in maybe 15, 20 years that I’m going to be at home. I’m not there, working or promoting something, so I get to chill. I get to have a Super Bowl party with friends, family, loved ones and my team.”

Sanders is also looking forward to watching commercials and will star in one with some other NFL stars.

As far as the actual game is concerned, Sanders has faith in the Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, the oldest quarterback to play in a Super Bowl, but is confident with the players around him.

“The supporting cast of Tom Brady, we don’t like it. We don’t love it. We don’t know if they’re going to show up or show out. We don’t know what to wear. There is so much uncertainty.”

On the other side of the ball are the defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs.

“You don’t just have the young gunslinger who has been an MVP in our beloved league, but he has a host _ it’s sort of like one of these movies where the Ocean’s 12, 11, 12, 13, 14, Ocean’s 20, you know, where you got all these star-studded cast mates that comprise this wonderful collage in this movie, that’s epic. That’s what he has. You got, what, two, three Pro Bowl receivers? You got all pro in the secondary on the other side of the ball. You got you got so much.”

Sanders thinks it’s Kansas City, especially after winning the regular season matchup between the two teams when the Chiefs won 27-24.

“They already played this game. They already did it. I just feel sorry for the secondary of Tampa Bay because I know they can’t sleep right now. Like, it’s no way those kids can sleep after what happened this year when they played them. It’s no way because you could really get embarrassed on national television with millions and millions of viewers if you’re not on your game.”