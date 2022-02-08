LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Bengals will be arriving in LA for Super Bowl LVI on Tuesday.

The Bengals and the NFL hosted a pep rally on Monday night to send the team off to the Super Bowl. 33,000 fans gathered in Paul Brown Stadium to celebrate their team. Bengals players, coaches and Bengals legends made appearances at the rally. It also featured the Ben-Gal cheerleaders and a fireworks show.

The Bengals are expected to arrive in LA around 3 p.m. Eastern. You can watch their arrival here on WDTN.com.