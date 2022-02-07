DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger is teaming up with the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief fund and the Sam Hubbard Foundation to help end hunger in Ohio communities.

In celebration of the Cincinnati Bengals returning to the “The Big Game” after 33 years, Kroger said the Kroger Co. Foundation will be donating $33,000 each to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund and the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

According to the USDA, “The Big Game” is the second-largest food consumption day in the U.S. With 42 million Americans struggling with food insecurity, Kroger encouraged shoppers to donate to the fight against hunger at check-out. Kroger said customers can donate beginning now until the end of February at Greater Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky stores.

All money donated is tax-deductible with all funds benefitting the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund and the Sam Hubbard Foundation.