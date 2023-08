FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – After a back and forth battle, Tecumseh edged out Fairborn 32-15 in a thrilling week 1 matchup on Friday night.

The Arrows (1-0) will look to remain undefeated as they hit the road to face non-conference opponent Carroll in week 2, while the Skyhawks (0-1) will seek their first win against Tippecanoe in MVL play next Friday night.