DAYTON, OHIO --- The Dayton Dragons are disappointed to share the announcement that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been cancelled. This includes all 160 minor league teams operating under the umbrella of Minor League Baseball and affiliated with Major League Baseball.

“This is a disappointing day for many. We have worked very hard during the off-season to make the 21st season of Dragons Baseball a great one here at Day Air Ballpark. However, the safety of our community, fans, players, and our staff is paramount,” noted Dragons team president, Robert Murphy.