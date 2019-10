COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) - Christopher Cicero, the lawyer who informed former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel that his players were selling memorabilia to a tattoo parlor owner in 2010, was disbarred on Wednesday by the Ohio Supreme Court.

In the wake of the NCAA investigation of players selling autographs and memorabilia, Tressel resigned on May 30, 2011. Tressel was given a five-year show-cause penalty (Article 19.2.3) for not reporting the information from Cicero to the NCAA. In the wake of more serious college football scandals at Penn State and Miami (Fla.), Tressel focused on an academic career and is now the president of Youngstown State University.