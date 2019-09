DAYTON, Ohio - Dayton Dragons President & General Manager Robert Murphy has been selected by Ballpark Digest as the 2019 Baseball Executive of the Year. This honor is awarded annually by Ballpark Digest to one individual from among all leagues in professional baseball.

Murphy has now been selected for this top honor by two different media outlets in back-to-back years. He was named by Baseball America as the 2018 Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year. Murphy was also named as the Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year by the Sporting News in 2005.