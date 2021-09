XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) -- Xenia Community Schools announced that taxpayers will save nearly $20 million and eight years on the bond after completing the sale of bonds Tuesday, a move approved by voters in May to help replace Warner Middle School.

“Often, cost-saving can mean making hard decisions, and finding a true ‘win-win’ scenario is rare,” said Carolyn Huber, treasurer for the district. “But in this case, it was a matter of being financially savvy as a district, and taking advantage of the incredibly low interest rates to save our taxpayers money — while still bringing in the revenue needed to complete the project.”