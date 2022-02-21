CLEVELAND (WJW)– NBA All-Star Weekend came to an end Sunday night with the 71st NBA All-Star Game and Team LeBron got the win, 163-160.

After three days of games and contests, Team LeBron and Team Durant faced at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who did not attend because of an injury and the recent passing of his grandmother, served as captains.

Team LeBron played for the Kent State I Promise Scholarship Program while Team Durant played for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. LeBron’s charity got $450,000, while Durant’s got $350,000.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had two players in the game and both are on Team LeBron: guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.

Team LeBron

LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago Bulls

Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Paul, of the Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz

Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors

James Harden, of the Philadelphia 76ers (injured, will not play)

Jarrett Allen, of the Cleveland Cavaliers (injury replacement for Harden)

Team Durant

Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets (injured, will not play)

Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics (replaces Durant in starting lineup)

Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks

Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors

Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Zach LaVine, of the Chicago Bulls

Dejounte Murray, of the San Antonio Spurs (injury replacement for Draymond Green)

Khris Middleton, of the Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement for Durant)

Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz

Machine Gun Kelly speaks to the crowd before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LaMelo Ball #2 of Team Durant waves to the crowd while the team is introduced before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron reacts after being introduced before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Members of Team LeBron stand on stage after being introduced before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron reacts in the first half of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron shoots the ball as Andrew Wiggins #22 of Team Durant defends in the first half of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Darius Garland #10 of Team LeBron dribbles the ball in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jarrett Allen #31 of Team LeBron reacts with teammate, Darius Garland #10 in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Darius Garland #10 of Team LeBron drives by Devin Booker #1 of Team Durant in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron dribbles the ball around Andrew Wiggins #22 of Team Durant in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavalier Darius Garland, right, tries to get around Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, finishes off a dunk in front pf Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Darius Garland #10 of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Darius Garland #10 of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen Curry #30 of Team LeBron reacts in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron dunks in the first half of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Updates:

Pre-game festivities were all about Ohio with introductions by Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and the national anthem sung by Canton’s Macy Gray. LeBron went old school and did his chalk toss.

James had two dunks in the first quarter to the delight of Cleveland fans and despite being on Team LeBron, Steph Curry still got booed.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen came into the game with a little more than 2 minutes in the first quarter. DG went to JA for the dunk.

Jarrett Allen #31 of Team LeBron dunks the ball in the first half during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Team LeBron led after one 47-45.

After a few 3s, the Cleveland crowd thawed a little on Curry, who had 24 points in the first half. But it wasn’t enough and Team Durant one the second quarter. The score at the half was 94-93, Team Durant.

Halftime was dedicated to honoring the NBA 75th Anniversary Team with many of the biggest names to ever play the game in attendance.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Shaquille O'Neal reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dennis Rodman reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75 anniversary team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75 anniversary team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Jordan reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James talk after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Curry’s hand was hot again in the third quarter. The two teams tied in that quarter to make the score 138-139, Team Durant.

In the fourth quarter, the target score was set at 163, picking up the pace of the game.

LeBron sealed the win for his team with a final bucket, but it was Curry who stole the show, setting a record for 3s in the NBA All-Star Game and nearly the record for points.