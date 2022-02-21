CLEVELAND (WJW)– NBA All-Star Weekend came to an end Sunday night with the 71st NBA All-Star Game and Team LeBron got the win, 163-160.
After three days of games and contests, Team LeBron and Team Durant faced at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who did not attend because of an injury and the recent passing of his grandmother, served as captains.
Team LeBron played for the Kent State I Promise Scholarship Program while Team Durant played for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. LeBron’s charity got $450,000, while Durant’s got $350,000.
The Cleveland Cavaliers had two players in the game and both are on Team LeBron: guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.
Team LeBron
- LeBron James, of the Los Angeles Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, of the Chicago Bulls
- Nikola Jokic, of the Denver Nuggets
- Luka Doncic, of the Dallas Mavericks
- Darius Garland, of the Cleveland Cavaliers
- Chris Paul, of the Phoenix Suns
- Jimmy Butler, of the Miami Heat
- Donovan Mitchell, of the Utah Jazz
- Fred VanVleet, of the Toronto Raptors
- James Harden, of the Philadelphia 76ers (injured, will not play)
- Jarrett Allen, of the Cleveland Cavaliers (injury replacement for Harden)
Team Durant
- Kevin Durant, of the Brooklyn Nets (injured, will not play)
- Joel Embiid, of the Philadelphia 76ers
- Ja Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics (replaces Durant in starting lineup)
- Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks
- Andrew Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors
- Devin Booker, of the Phoenix Suns
- Karl-Anthony Towns, of the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Zach LaVine, of the Chicago Bulls
- Dejounte Murray, of the San Antonio Spurs (injury replacement for Draymond Green)
- Khris Middleton, of the Milwaukee Bucks
- LaMelo Ball, of the Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement for Durant)
- Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz
Updates:
Pre-game festivities were all about Ohio with introductions by Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly and the national anthem sung by Canton’s Macy Gray. LeBron went old school and did his chalk toss.
James had two dunks in the first quarter to the delight of Cleveland fans and despite being on Team LeBron, Steph Curry still got booed.
Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen came into the game with a little more than 2 minutes in the first quarter. DG went to JA for the dunk.
Team LeBron led after one 47-45.
After a few 3s, the Cleveland crowd thawed a little on Curry, who had 24 points in the first half. But it wasn’t enough and Team Durant one the second quarter. The score at the half was 94-93, Team Durant.
Halftime was dedicated to honoring the NBA 75th Anniversary Team with many of the biggest names to ever play the game in attendance.
Curry’s hand was hot again in the third quarter. The two teams tied in that quarter to make the score 138-139, Team Durant.
In the fourth quarter, the target score was set at 163, picking up the pace of the game.
LeBron sealed the win for his team with a final bucket, but it was Curry who stole the show, setting a record for 3s in the NBA All-Star Game and nearly the record for points.