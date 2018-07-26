Suarez homers again as Reds win to take 2 of 3 from Cardinals
Eugenio Suarez homered for the third straight game, Tucker Barnhart added a two-run shot and the Cincinnati Reds powered to a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.
Adam Duvall also homered for the Reds. Sal Romano (6-8) allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings to give the Reds consecutive series wins over St. Louis for the first time since 2011.
Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina hit solo homers for the Cardinals, who went 3-5 on their eight-game road trip. DeJong homered in the third inning and Molina hit his 14th of the season in the seventh inning.
Suarez tied Monday's game with a two-out solo homer in the ninth inning and Tuesday's game with a two-out, two-run, seventh-inning shot.
The Cardinals had rookie starters each go deep without allowing a hit in the first two games of the series. The Reds went 7 1/3 innings without a hit on Monday and 6 1/3 without a hit on Tuesday.
Suarez got the Reds offense going early on Wednesday when he hit a two-run homer off Jack Flaherty in the first inning.
Duvall added a two-out, opposite-field solo shot into the right field seats in the fourth to make it 3-1, giving the Reds more than two runs in a game for the first time in their past six games.
John Gant gave up Barnhart's two-run drive into the bullpen down the right-field line in the sixth to make it 5-2.
Phillip Ervin broke the game open with an eighth-inning two-run double.
Flaherty (4-5) allowed three runs, four hits, two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.
