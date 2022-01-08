DAYTON – Despite a slow start, the Wright State men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to six games on Saturday afternoon with a 72-58 victory over IUPUI to close out the homestand inside the Nutter Center.

The Raiders now get set to hit the road for the next two weeks before returning to the Nutter Center for a nationally televised matchup against Cleveland State on Friday, January 28. Tipoff for that contest is set for 9 p.m. and will be live on ESPNU.

Up 10 at the break on Saturday, Wright State (8-7, 5-1 HL) opened the second half by scoring seven of the first nine points to stretch the advantage before a 12-0 run, keyed by nine points from Trey Calvin, over a two-and-a-half-minute stretch gave the Raiders full control.

IUPUI (1-11, 0-3 HL), limited to just eight players, hit seven three-pointers throughout the afternoon as the visitors were able to stay in the game during the first half thanks to poor shooting numbers on both sides. The Raiders shot 38 percent in the first half before connecting at a 58 percent clip in the second half, while IUPUI shot 30 percent in the opening half.

Tanner Holden led the Wright State offense with a game-high 20 points on 50 percent shooting while adding five rebounds, a pair of assists and a block to complete his stat line. Calvin added 16 points, 13 of which came in the second half as he swiped three steals. Grant Basile tallied nine of his 13 points in the first half, just missing a double-double with a game-best nine rebounds, and Tim Finke was the final Raider in double digits as he chipped in 11 points behind a pair of three-pointers and added five rebounds.

Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 47 percent (26-of-55) from the floor overall as the Raiders hit five three-pointers (5-of-19), including four in the second half. IUPUI was just 36 percent (20-of-56) from the floor and 7-of-17 (41 percent) from long distance. The Raiders won the battle on the boards, 36-32, outrebounding the Jags on the offensive (13-12) and defensive (23-20) glass.

IUPUI was led by Azariah Seay’s 16 points in the loss, while Bakari LaStrap finished with 11 points and Boston Stanton III added 10 points for the visitors.