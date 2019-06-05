Strong pitching keys Dragons win at West Michigan

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Dayton starting pitcher Ricky Salinas combined with two relievers to scatter eight hits as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 3-2 on Tuesday night. The win was the second straight for the Dragons and their third in the last four games.

Ricky Salinas (2-3) was outstanding over his six innings of work to earn the win. He allowed just one unearned run on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Relievers Alexis Diaz and Eddie Demurias handled the final three innings to close out the Dragons victory.

The Dragons got off to a quick start with one run in the top of the first inning and two more in the second. In the first, Miles Gordon singled with one out, stole second, and eventually scored on a two-out single through the middle by Pabel Manzanero to make it 1-0. In the second, Brian Rey doubled down the left field line with two outs and Randy Ventura’s infield single moved Rey to third. Ventura stole second, and Michael Siani’s single to center brought in both Rey and Ventura to make it 3-0.

West Michigan got on the board in the sixth, taking advantage of a throwing error by Salinas on a bunt play to score an unearned run and pull to within two runs at 3-1.

Diaz replaced Salinas to start the seventh. He retired the Whitecaps in order in the inning, notching two strikeouts. But in the eighth, West Michigan collected a pair of hits and had two runners on base with two outs when Avery Tuck hit a high pop-up to shallow right field. Ventura, the Dragons second baseman, appeared to have an easy play, but he lost the ball in the twilight sky and it fell for a hit, bringing in one run to make it 3-2. With runners at second and third, Diaz struck out the next hitter to end the inning and preserve the lead.

Demurias entered the game to pitch the ninth inning and retired the first two batters before issuing a walk to put the tying run on base. But he got the Whitecaps top prospect, Parker Meadows, to pop out to short left field to end the game. Demurias notched his first save of the season.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Siani led the way with two hits, a walk, and two runs batted in. Rey had two doubles.

Prior to the game, Dragons manager Luis Bolivar expressed his desire to see the team steal more bases with the additions of speedy runners Gordon and Ventura. The Dragons stole four bases on Tuesday night, including two by Ventura and one each by Gordon and Siani. They have 45 steals in 58 games on the year.

Notes: On Monday, the Dragons received first baseman Bren Spillane from extended spring training and assigned outfielder Reniel Ozuna to the Billings roster. Spillane played in 32 games for the Dragons earlier this season before being sent to Goodyear, Arizona, batting .150 with four home runs.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-39) battle the Whitecaps (20-38) in the second game of the series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Jared Solomon (0-3, 3.86) will be activated before the game and will start for the Dragons. Robbie Welhaf (2-0, 0.68) will start for West Michigan.

