Stephenson leads Reds over Brewers 7-3

(NEXSTAR) – With the economy improving and job openings reported across the country, there are few signs of a fourth stimulus check hitting your bank account any time soon. But millions of American parents will be getting regular checks or deposits from the IRS starting next month. We now know the specific dates the Internal Revenue Service expects to send out child tax credit payments.

Earlier this week the IRS mailed out notifications to an estimated 38 million parents letting them know they are due for payment on or after July 15. In the past, filers took the credit at tax time as one lump sum.