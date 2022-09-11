CINCINNATI, Ohio – Chris Boswell kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

TJ Watt had one of four interceptions off Joe Burrow, who rebounded from a lousy start and rallied Cincinnati from a 17-6 halftime deficit.

His 6-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase tied it at 20 with 2 seconds left in regulation, but the game went to overtime after Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Evan McPherson’s point-after try.

McPherson and Boswell missed potential winning field goals in overtime.