RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Stebbins is getting back to work after a second place finish in the MVL Valley division last season as they now seek to surpass that mark along with extending their all-time playoff streak to four this fall.

“That’s a goal every year. You know, we take it game by game, but, you know, every year we we set out with a goal to win our division and go from there,” said head coach Greg Bonifay.

“I’m very confident with where we’re at. I think we’ll definitely be a good team as we go throughout the season and we’re going to get better and better, especially with some of the youth. But, I’m very confident,” added senior lineman Jake Wheelock.

Stebbins kicks off its 2023 campaign against Springfield Shawnee on the road, Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.