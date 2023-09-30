NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – OSU commit and Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for another 71 yards and another score to lead the Chieftains to a 42-0 shutout win over Tecumseh on Friday night.
by: Joey DeBerardino
