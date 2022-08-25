SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Shawnee football team rolled the Eaton Eagles 34-12 in a non-conference matchup on Thursday night for the Braves’ first win of the 2022 season.

Braves players also honored the late Clark County Sherriff Deputy Matthew Yates with a special ’60’ sticker on their helmets to represent Yates’ unit number.

Shawnee improves to 1-1 on the year and is set to face Graham next on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Eaton suffers its first loss of the year, falling to 1-1. The Eagles are next scheduled to play Talawanda at home on Friday at 7 p.m.