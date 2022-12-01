(WDTN) – The Springfield football team has unfinished business in Canton on Friday night as the Wildcats gear up for their second-straight state finals appearance in Div. 1 to face Lakewood St. Edward in a rematch of last year’s championship game, which belonged to the Eagles.

The Wildcats (13-1) make their second-ever state finals appearance after defeating Archbishop Moeller 28-24 for a second consecutive time.

Last year, Springfield fell to the St. Edward in the 2021 title game 23-13. St. Edwards enters the title game at 14-1 overall.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at the Tom Benson Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Friday. Tune in to 2 Sports at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights and full coverage from the game.