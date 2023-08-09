SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – After two consecutive state runner-up finishes in Div. 1, the defending GWOC champ Springfield Wildcats have already set their ultimate goal this season as the team begins their hunt for the first state title in program history.

The Wildcats still haven’t forgotten the feeling of losing in the state championship in back-to-back seasons against Lakewood St. Edward. They have unfinished business in 2023.

“Our end goal is we want to win that thing this year. The end product is to bring it home. The gold trophy instead of the silver. It’s a week to week process and each week it’s a new challenge, especially in the GWOC,” said head coach Maurice Douglass.

“Through a whole offseason we’ve been working towards that goal, not just getting there but winning it all. So, I think that’s in everybody’s mind,” added senior wideout Da’Shawn Martin.

“I feel like this time we have to get over the hump and win it. We can’t settle by just making it there. We got to get over the hump and win this year,” said senior cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. “I think about it every day before I go to sleep, we got to get back there.”

Springfield begins its 2023 campaign against Cleveland St. Ignatius on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.