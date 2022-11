LONDON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised to a 35-7 win over Olentangy Liberty on Friday night for the Wildcats’ fourth straight regional title and trip to the Division 1 state semifinal where they will meet Archbishop Moeller at Piqua in a rematch of last year’s state semifinal.

Springfield defeated Moeller 22-21 in the 2021 semis to advance to their first ever state championship. The Wildcats fell just short of the state title, losing to Lakewood St. Edward 23-13.