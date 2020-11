INDIANAPOLIS - After securing its first outright regular season championship in program history last season, Wright State has been voted the preseason favorite to capture the 2020-21 Horizon League men's basketball championship and Loudon Love was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year as the Horizon League released the 2020-21 #HLMBB Preseason Poll and All-League Teams on Thursday. Voting was done by the League's head coaches, sports information directors and select media.

Love is the reigning #HLMBB Player of the Year after finishing Horizon League play averaging a double-double, ranking sixth in scoring at 17.8 points per game, while also finishing third in rebounds at 10.2 per game. In addition, the junior was 38th in the country in rebounds (9.7), 10th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (3.9) and recorded a 20-rebound effort against Detroit Mercy on Jan. 5. Overall in 2019-20, he registered nine 20-point games and tallied 11 double-doubles, good for second in the League. Love also ranked sixth during #HLMBB play shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and also got it done defensively as he was tied for first at 1.78 blocks per game. This also marks the third-straight season Love is a member of the Preseason All-Horizon League first team.