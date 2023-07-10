SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Springboro shortstop A.J. Ewing was drafted as the 134th overall pick by the New York Mets in the 2023 MLB Draft on Monday.

Ewing was named the Great Western Ohio Conference Player of the Year after leading the league with a .464 average, 39 hits, 37 runs batted in, 34 runs, four home runs and seven triples.

He made the all-conference first team each year from 2021-2023 and was also named to the Ohio Division I second team this past season.

He is currently committed play at the University of Alabama.

Ewing would not be draft-eligible for another three years if he decided to play collegiate ball instead and forgo his MLB Draft selection to New York.