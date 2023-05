VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro handed Vandalia-Butler a 3-0 shutout loss on Tuesday night, sending the Panthers to their fourth consecutive Division 1 baseball district finals.

The No. 4 seed Panthers will meet the winner of No. 21 Cincinnati Oak Hills and No. 7 Cincinnati West Clermont in the district championship on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Springboro will be seeking its first district title since 2019 when the program made it to the Div. 1 state semifinals.