South Bend edges Dragons 2-1

DAYTON, Ohio – Three South Bend pitchers combined to allow only two hits as the Cubs edged the Dayton Dragons 2-1 on Saturday night in a game in which all three runs came on solo home runs. A crowd of 8,742 was in attendance at Fifth Third Field.

The game was tied 1-1 when South Bend’s Rafelin Lorenzo connected on a home run to left field with one out in the sixth inning to give the Cubs the lead. The Dragons threatened to tie the game in the eighth inning when Juan Martinez singled to center field and went to second base on a passed ball with no one out. But Shard Munroe and Miguel Hernandez both struck out and Morgan Lofstrom grounded out hard to first base to end the inning.

The Dragons had a one-out base runner in the ninth when Randy Ventura walked, but Michael Siani struck out and Brian Rey grounded out to second base to end the game.

With South Bend leading 1-0 in the fourth, Siani blasted a home run to right field to tie the game. The homer was Siani’s fourth of the season and the only Dayton hit until Martinez singled in the eighth.

The loss was charged to Dragons reliever Moises Nova (0-1), who pitched the sixth inning and allowed the tie-breaking run on the home run by Lorenzo. Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson worked the first five innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Adrian Rodriguez replaced Nova to start the seventh and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Notes: South Bend’s Jonathan Sierra appeared to rob Siani of a home run in the first inning with a leaping catch of a ball that seemed to be heading over the yellow line at the top of the right field fence.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-39) host South Bend (30-24) at Fifth Third Field on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the last game of the three-game series. Connor Curlis (1-1, 2.79) will start for the Dragons against Cam Sanders (3-2, 2.09). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

Special announcement: In response to the widespread damage caused by the weather emergency on the night of May 27th, the Dragons are accepting non-perishable food items at Fifth Third Field for all six games on the current home stand. Cash donations are also being accepted.

All non-perishable food items collected at Fifth Third Field through June 2 will be donated to the Foodbank, Inc. Additionally, the Dragons will conduct a “pass the bucket” at each game during this home stand for fans wishing to donate money. All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross, Dayton Chapter.

All fans with tickets to any of the six games on the current home stand (May 28-June 2) who are unable to attend the game due to issues related to the weather damage may exchange their ticket to any future Dragons game in 2019 (based on availability).