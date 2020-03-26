Some golf courses remaining open through stay at home order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has closed facilities across the state including campgrounds, cabins, and marinas. Some private and public golf courses in the area, however, remain open.

Steve Jurick, Executive Director of the Miami Valley Golf Association, says that golf courses fall under the category of an outdoor activity.

“The game of golf can provide positive mental and physical activity to help many through these tough times, provided we can all comply and exceed the social distancing requirements so critical to help flatten the curve,” he said.

Jurick offered great advice for those thinking about hitting the links.

“Most of our golf facilities aren’t going to have golf carts. Lighten your load. From a social distancing standpoint, remember you cannot share any equipment. Those are tees, those are gloves, those are laser range finders, those are even borrowing somebody’s driver to hit off the tee. You’re not going to see any balls that are going to be holed, essentially. Some of our facilities are raising cups a little bit so the ball pops off the cup. Please, please do not remove the flag stick, that is certainly a friction point here. Clearly it makes all the sense in the world to stay at home but we know that’s not going to be what a lot of people, particularly our golfers, are going to do,” he said.

Area golf courses are hoping that warmer weather and a mitigation of the coronavirus pandemic will allow golfers, and life itself, to get back into full swing.