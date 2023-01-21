BUFFALO, New York (WDTN) – The Bengals and Bills are meeting unofficially for the second time this season after week 17’s Monday Night Football game was cut short due to the incident involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

With a spot in the AFC Championship on the line this time around, Cincinnati will not only have to perform in a hostile environment on the road, but also play in the snow to top it off.

And it’s conditions much of the team, especially the younger players haven’t experience yet in their NFL careers.

“This is my first time playing in the snow probably. I haven’t seen snow so it’s kind of awkward,” said Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

“It’s obviously colder. Your hands get colder, you know, it’s going to be a little bit more difficult to grip it,” head coach Zac Taylor added. “Joe does a great job of preparing himself for that.”

I’ve only played in one [snow game], and it really shouldn’t be an issue. But we’ve had some practices in the snow and that’s really where you get your reps to learn that. It really shouldn’t be an issue and doesn’t really change much,” said Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Sunday morning temperatures will start in the upper 20s in Orchard Park under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will stick around for the entire day and eventually drop some snow across much of the region.

Snow showers will begin to move from the south Sunday morning and reach the stadium by the early afternoon.

Light snow could begin to fall by kickoff at 3 p.m., and if not, arriving by halftime.