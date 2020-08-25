Smoak leads Brewers over Reds

Cincinnati Reds’ Trevor Bauer (27) walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers’ Justin Smoak (12) during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as the Milwaukee Brewers cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Omar Narvaez added a solo home run to help the Brewers win their opener of a 10-game homestand. Curt Casali and Eugenio Suarez homered for Cincinnati. Bauer began the night with an 0.68 ERA that led the majors. But he fell behind 4-0 in the first four innings Monday as the Brewers reversed their season-long trend of slow starts.

