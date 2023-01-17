DAYTON, Ohio — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won against their rival Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday night after trailing at halftime. The Flyers bounced back by winning at home with a score of 68-61.

Mustapha Amzil led the Flyers with 19 points, Toumani Camara had 15 points, and Mike Sharavjamts had 7 rebounds.

Dayton improved their record to 13-6 (5-1 in A-10), and Davidson fell to 9-10 (2-5 in A-10).

First Half — Dayton 29 , Davidson 32

Toumani Camara starts the scoring for Dayton hitting a post shot for two.

The Flyers take a 6-3 lead after a basket from Daron Holmes and a technical foul on the Davidson bench.

Malachi Smith returns to the lineup with 15:57 remaining, after missing 10 games.

Camara snaps a 3:40 scoring drought for the Flyers with a post lay-up.

Mustapha Amzil hits the first three pointer of the night for Dayton, assisted by Smith.

Mike Sharavjamts blocks Davidson, proceeding to lead the charge down the court, passing to Koby Brea for a big three, bringing the Flyers within two.

Amzil hits a three and draws the shooting foul. He hits the free throw to finish off a four point play and bring Dayton within three.

Sharavjamts grabs a steal and passes the ball up to Camara who gets the assist to RJ Blakney for a huge fast break dunk to reclaim the lead.

Sharavjamts knocks down a three to tie the game at 29 in the final minute of the half.

Flyers go into the half trailing Davidson 29-32.

Second Half — Dayton 68, Davidson 61

Amzil gets the scoring in the second half underway with a baseline hook shot on the first possession.

Blakney gets the steal and finishes it off on the other end with a slam dunk.

Camara blocks a layup which lead to a fast-break jump shot by Sharavjamts.

The Flyers 11-0 run continues via a Camara three putting Dayton up 42-34.

Smith gets his first points after being out for 10 games on a floater, extending the Flyer lead to eight (46-38).

The Flyers hit a double digit lead off of a Brea jumper with 11:25 remaining in the game.

Dayton goes on a 19-4 run lasting almost 10 minutes to take a 50-40 lead.

Sharavjamts throws a no-look pass to a wide open Blankney who finishes off the play with a dunk.

Brea hits a big three with 3:37 remaining to extend the Flyers lead to 59-52.

BY THE NUMBERS

Mustapha Amzil led the scoring with 19 points, following the charge was Toumani Camara with 15.

The Flyers out-blocked the Wildcats 10-0.

Camara had an impressive night in the hustle stats grabbing five rebounds and blocking three shots

Dayton’s efficient offense saw them producing 17 assists vs the Wildcats 9.

Malachi Smith returned to the lineup tonight after missing 10 games. Smith recorded five assists, coming in 2nd amongst the Flyers.

Malachi Smith returned to the lineup tonight after missing 10 games. Smith recorded five assists, coming in 2nd amongst the Flyers.

Mike Sharavjamts led the team in assists with 7. He also contributed to the defensive effort with a block and two steals. Dayton shot an efficient 54% from the field along with 43% from the arch. Meanwhile, the Flyers forced Davidson to shoot 41% from the field and 21% from the arch.

UP NEXT

Dayton heads to Washington D.C to take on GWU on Saturday, January 21

Game time @12:30 P.M. Eastern Time