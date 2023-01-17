DAYTON, Ohio — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team won against their rival Davidson Wildcats on Tuesday night after trailing at halftime. The Flyers bounced back by winning at home with a score of 68-61.
Mustapha Amzil led the Flyers with 19 points, Toumani Camara had 15 points, and Mike Sharavjamts had 7 rebounds.
Dayton improved their record to 13-6 (5-1 in A-10), and Davidson fell to 9-10 (2-5 in A-10).
First Half — Dayton 29 , Davidson 32
- Toumani Camara starts the scoring for Dayton hitting a post shot for two.
- The Flyers take a 6-3 lead after a basket from Daron Holmes and a technical foul on the Davidson bench.
- Malachi Smith returns to the lineup with 15:57 remaining, after missing 10 games.
- Camara snaps a 3:40 scoring drought for the Flyers with a post lay-up.
- Mustapha Amzil hits the first three pointer of the night for Dayton, assisted by Smith.
- Mike Sharavjamts blocks Davidson, proceeding to lead the charge down the court, passing to Koby Brea for a big three, bringing the Flyers within two.
- Amzil hits a three and draws the shooting foul. He hits the free throw to finish off a four point play and bring Dayton within three.
- Sharavjamts grabs a steal and passes the ball up to Camara who gets the assist to RJ Blakney for a huge fast break dunk to reclaim the lead.
- Sharavjamts knocks down a three to tie the game at 29 in the final minute of the half.
- Flyers go into the half trailing Davidson 29-32.
Second Half — Dayton 68, Davidson 61
- Amzil gets the scoring in the second half underway with a baseline hook shot on the first possession.
- Blakney gets the steal and finishes it off on the other end with a slam dunk.
- Camara blocks a layup which lead to a fast-break jump shot by Sharavjamts.
- The Flyers 11-0 run continues via a Camara three putting Dayton up 42-34.
- Smith gets his first points after being out for 10 games on a floater, extending the Flyer lead to eight (46-38).
- The Flyers hit a double digit lead off of a Brea jumper with 11:25 remaining in the game.
- Dayton goes on a 19-4 run lasting almost 10 minutes to take a 50-40 lead.
- Sharavjamts throws a no-look pass to a wide open Blankney who finishes off the play with a dunk.
- Brea hits a big three with 3:37 remaining to extend the Flyers lead to 59-52.
BY THE NUMBERS
- The Flyers out-blocked the Wildcats 10-0.
- Camara had an impressive night in the hustle stats grabbing five rebounds and blocking three shots
- Dayton’s efficient offense saw them producing 17 assists vs the Wildcats 9.
- Malachi Smith returned to the lineup tonight after missing 10 games. Smith recorded five assists, coming in 2nd amongst the Flyers.
- Mike Sharavjamts led the team in assists with 7. He also contributed to the defensive effort with a block and two steals.
- Dayton shot an efficient 54% from the field along with 43% from the arch. Meanwhile, the Flyers forced Davidson to shoot 41% from the field and 21% from the arch.
UP NEXT
- Dayton heads to Washington D.C to take on GWU on Saturday, January 21
- Game time @12:30 P.M. Eastern Time