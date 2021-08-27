Six Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is one week away from its first game, and while football is still at the front of the players’ minds, they’re taking advantage of the perks that come with them gaining profiting rights to their name, image and likeness this summer.

On Thursday, that came in the form of free cars from CoughlinCars.com for six Buckeyes: quarterback C.J. Stroud, receiver Chris Olave, running back Miyan Williams, defensive end Zach Harrison, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

“The truck definitely describes me,” Garrett said. “You know just really in the trenches and what I do on Saturdays.”

What the Buckeyes do on Saturdays is now opening up opportunities for them — like getting a new car.

“It’s a blessing you know, shout out the Coughlin for partnering with us,” Harrison said. “Obviously, we got a car, but I’m really more excited about the partnerships we have going on outside of the dealership.”

They’re calling it “Partnership with a Purpose,” in which the players will take part in community outreach initiatives throughout the season such as fundraisers, a toy drive and much more.

“We really want to team up with players who are not only really great on the field but really great off the field too,” Coughlin Cars operations manager Kevin Cramer said. “We’re working on some different foundations and organizations, working with the James Cancer society and seeing how we can grow this into something that’s even more than Coughlin and the players.”

The partnership was put together by NIL Management, an agency based in Columbus that has signed several football and basketball Buckeyes.

“We’ve obviously been friends with these guys for years but to be able to work and create kind of that entrepreneurial relationship I think is great,” NIL Management co-founder Zach Beebe said. “These guys need to understand if you’re doing these great deals you’re the CEO of your own companies, so you need to create a good partnership.”