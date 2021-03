DAYTON - Fresh off its third Horizon League Championship in program history, the Wright State women's basketball team will be a No. 13 seed and take on No. 4 seeded Arkansas in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Championship. The Raiders learned their opponent Monday night as part of ESPN’s live Selection Show.

The Raiders will take Razorbacks on Monday at 2 p.m. in the first round as part of the Alamo Region. The entire 2021 NCAA Championship will be played in a neutral-site format in the San Antonio area.