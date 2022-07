DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a slow start to the first half, No. 3 Red Scare mounted an impressive comeback, capped off by Jordan Sibert’s second game-winner, to upset No. 2 Golden Eagles 62-56 in the TBT Dayton regional semifinal at UD Arena on Tuesday night.

The Red Scare are set to face No. 1 The Money Team on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at UD Arena.