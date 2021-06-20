Siani homers twice but Dragons lose

DAYTON, Ohio – Kelvin Melean hit a three-run home run and drove in five runs to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to an 11-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons settled for four wins in the six-game series.

Dayton’s Michael Siani blasted two home runs in the game, becoming the third Dayton player to enjoy a multi-homer game this season. Brian Rey and Alex McGarry each hit two home runs in a game in May.

Fort Wayne jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, getting a two-out, three-run home run from Melean. Siani lined a homer to right in the bottom of the same inning to make it 3-1. Siani blasted another home run in the fourth to pull the Dragons to within a run at 3-2. The two homers gave Siani three on the year.

But Fort Wayne added single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to extend their lead to four runs at 6-2. They tacked on five more in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Eduardo Salazar was lifted from the game after just two innings, allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. The Dayton trainer visited the mound in the second inning and Salazar remained in the game to finish the frame but did not come out for the third. Salazar (1-2) was charged with the loss.

Andy Fisher replaced Salazar and tossed three innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts. Jake Gilbert and Spencer Stockton each worked one inning and each gave up one run. Sam Hellinger pitched a scoreless eighth inning. Francis Peguero, who had allowed only one run all season and entered the game with a 0.73 ERA, was touched up for five earned runs in the ninth inning before Pedro Garcia replaced him to get the final out.

The Race: The first place Dragons (24-18) saw their lead trimmed to one game over second place Lake County in the East Division standings. Lake County defeated West Michigan on Sunday.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan to open a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Noah Davis (1-4, 3.35) will pitch for Dayton.