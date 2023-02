CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble Shawnee’s Mason Shrout scored 24 points and became the school’s new all-time leading scorer, helping the Arrows to a dominant 66-39 win over West Liberty-Salem in the Div.3 boys basketball sectional semi on Thursday night.

Preble Shawnee advances to the district semifinal to face the Versailles Tigers on Saturday at Northmont HS at 1 p.m.